It’s a wrap for Tovino-Trisha film 'Identity'

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Identity, co-written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, completed its shooting on Tuesday. Akhil shared a social media post on Wednesday expressing his gratitude to his team. He stated, “The grand journey of 131 Days ends here. Spanning over 9 odd months, across 5 different states involving dozens of different set pieces...,” and added, “As this journey ends, another begins today to bring this movie to the silver screen for you all.”

Tovino also thanked the “wholehearted cooperation and support” of the team including his “two brilliant and fabulous” co-stars Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai through a social media post. He also expressed his confidence in the project by adding, “I’m infinitely proud and in complete awe of the fine product that I helped create. And I sure hope you’ll all be too.”

Billed as a two-part thriller high on action, Identity also stars Mandira Bedi, Shammi Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Archana Kavi, Gopika Ramesh, Aneesh Gopal, Giju John, and Dhruvan. The film is jointly produced by Century Films and Ragam Movies. It has cinematography by Akhil George, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jakes Bejoy. Yannick Ben and Phoenix Prabu, known for their work in the Tamil film Maaveeran (2023), are handling Identity’s action choreography.