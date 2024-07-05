Gokul Suresh carves his own path in Malayalam cinema with 'Gaganachari'

Comedy seems to come naturally to you. Do you think that’s your biggest strength as an actor?

I’ve always loved making people laugh, particularly during family gatherings. So, it’s true that I’m comfortable with humour, but Gaganachari was still different. Though I have done comedy before, those films had my characters ending up in funny situations, but Allen demanded that I look and behave like a comical person. So, I had to incorporate those details into my body language. Comedy is certainly a tough art to pull off, but I also think my biggest strength shouldn’t be restricted to that. I would like to explore a variety of characters. If you check my filmography, you can see that I’ve not been particular about doing just hero roles. I don’t have any qualms about playing supporting characters. Even in Gaganachari, I knew it was a female-oriented subject where the heroine has all the superpowers and mine is sort of a ‘mandan’ role, but I don’t have concerns over my image.

Would you rate Gaganachari as your most satisfying film yet?

No, it’s actually Sayyana Varthakal, and Ravikumar, my character in it, is my favourite. I travelled with it for three years, but it went unnoticed. With Gaganachari, we have just managed to scratch the surface as we visualised a lot more than what you now see in the film. But, this is the best we could do with the given budget. It’s great that a producer was willing to invest in such a unique attempt, but the trust was not complete. It was only after the release and the positive reception that the film’s true potential was realised. But we can’t blame anyone either; this might be the norm with such experiments. Hopefully, we’ll be able to explore more of the universe through the spinoffs. As of now, let’s say, Gaganachari is just the tip of the iceberg.

You come across as an outspoken person, just like your father. Do you think that comes in your way of getting offers?

No, I’m not outspoken. In fact, I hardly speak within the industry. With the media, I might react and get angry when provoked—probably because of my dad’s genes—but not with those from the industry. I think industry insiders still consider me a paavam payyan, which I’m not. Regarding the decline in the number of projects I take up, it’s a combination of both my being choosy and the lack of offers. When I get an offer, I always try to analyse the script and the director’s potential to pull it off. If I don’t feel confident enough in his ability, I won’t sign it, even if it’s a senior director. Similarly, I’m not interested in films with too many actors or getting stuck in generic roles. But I’m absolutely game if it’s something like Gaganachari, where each person has significance without any bias. Since I’m not a star, I want to experiment and explore my acting potential better.

Have you ever approached someone for a role?

I had approached some favourites like Vineeth (Sreenivasan) ettan, Jude (Anthany Joseph) ettan, and Midhun (Manuel Thomas) ettan, but it has been 3-4 years since then and none of them has offered me anything yet.

Your brother Madhav is also into acting now. Do you discuss cinema at home?

Among my siblings, Madhav is the first person with whom I discuss films. His approach to cinema is much better than mine. He excels at keeping up with the industry’s vibe, hanging out, and socialising, which are all very important. I’m not into any of that because of my inhibitions, which, unfortunately, have set a wrong impression about me. I don’t call or meet anyone because I’ve seen how busy celebrity life is right from my childhood. People get very little free time, and I wouldn’t want to disturb them. But Madhav doesn’t care if they’re comfortable or not; he’s quick to strike a rapport with anyone.