Mammootty and Gautham Menon’s film begins shooting

Speculations about Mammootty collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon turned true on Wednesday as the film’s shoot commenced in Kochi. The film, which marks Gautham’s directorial debut in Malayalam, is also MammoottyKampany’s sixth production venture.

Billed as a crime thriller laced with comedy, the upcoming film officially began its production with a pooja ceremony attended by the lead actor, director, and several members of its cast and crew. Apart from Mammootty, the core cast also includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum-fame Viji Venkatesh.

While the cuts are handled by Gautham’s regular editor Anthony, the film’s visuals are captured by Vishnu Dev, who previously collaborated with the director on 'Dhruva Natchathiram'. Composer Darbuka Siva, known for his work in Gautham’s 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota', is also making his Malayalam debut with this film.

Gautham, a Malayali by birth with roots in Palakkad, has previously acted in Malayalam films like Fahadh Faasil’s 'Trance', 'Lovefully Yours Veda' and 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'.

Interestingly, he also plays a significant role in Mammootty’s upcoming film 'Bazooka', directed by Deeno Dennis. Meanwhile, his long-delayed Tamil directorial 'Dhruva Natchathiram', headlined by Vikram, is still awaiting release.