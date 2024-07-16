Bromance goes on floors

Director Arun D Jose, who earlier made Jo and Jo (2022) and Journey of Love 18+ (2023), has started work on his next. Titled Bromance, the film’s shooting commenced in Kochi with a customary pooja ceremony. Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and Mahima Nambiar play the lead roles in the film.

Bromance is jointly scripted by Arun, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P Sebastian. Arun and Raveesh had also collaborated on Jo and Jo, Journey of Love 18+ and the latter’s directorial debut Samadhana Pusthakam, scheduled to release on July 19.

Bromance also stars Premalu actors Shyam Mohan and Sangeeth Prathap, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Binu Pappu in prominent roles. Its technical crew comprises cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko, and music director Govind Vasantha. It is produced by Ashiq Usman and distributed by Central Pictures.