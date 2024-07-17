Shooting for Asif Ali’s new film completed

The makers of Asif Ali’s new film with The Priest (2021) director Jofin T Chacko have wrapped up its shoot. Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media are jointly producing the film. It is scripted by John Manthrikal based on a story penned by Jofin and Ramu Sunil. John’s writing credits include Ann Maria Kalipilaanu (2016), Alamara (2017), Argentina Fans Kattoorkadavu (2019) and Janamithiri (2019).

The upcoming film also features Anaswara Rajan, Zarin Shihab, Manoj K Jayan, Bhama Arun, and Megha Thomas in prominent roles. It has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music by Rahul Raj.

Meanwhile, Asif will be next seen in Arfaz Ayub’s Level Cross, alongside Amala Paul and Sharaf U Dheen, slated to hit theatres on July 26. Following that, the actor has Nahas Nazar’s Adios Amigo, also starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, scheduled to release on August 2. Additionally, Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Kishkindha Kandam, and an untitled film with 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar KV are also part of his upcoming lineup.