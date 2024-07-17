Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Oru Jaathi Jathakam gets a release date

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Oru Jaathi Jathakam will be released worldwide on August 22, announced the makers on Tuesday. The film is directed by Katha Parayumbol-fame M Mohanan and scripted by Rakesh Mantodi, best known for penning films like Thira (2013) and Godha (2017).

Billed as a comedy entertainer, Oru Jaathi Jathakam features Vineeth’s Aravindante Adhithikal (2018) co-star Nikhila Vimal as the female lead. The film also stars Babu Antony, P P Kunhikrishnan, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, Sayanora Philip and Kayadu Lohar in prominent roles.

Produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra, it has Hridayam (2022) cinematographer Viswajit Odukkathil wielding the camera, Ranjan Abraham on the editing table and Guna Balasubramanian composing the music. Sharesh Malayankandy is credited as its co-writer.

Last seen in his own directorial Varshangalkku Shesham, Vineeth will be playing a prominent role in the upcoming Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba, which also stars his brother Dhyan Sreenivasan. The actor-filmmaker is also set to team up with producer Visakh Subramaniam for the third consecutive time for his next directorial.