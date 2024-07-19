Restored in 4K resolution, Fazil’s 'Manichitrathazhu' confirms rerelease date

Veteran filmmaker Fazil’s magnum opus Manichitrathazhu is gearing up for a rerelease after 30 years in restored 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos sound mixing. Actor Shobana announced through her social media handle that the new version, distributed by E4 Entertainment, will hit theatres worldwide on August 17.

Manichithrathazhu, scripted by Madhu Muttam, features Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi as the leads. The landmark psychological thriller with a cult following has been remade in numerous languages across India over the years. It also won two National Awards, including the Best Actress for Shobana and the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Notably, this is not the first time a Mohanlal film is getting a rerelease. Last year, the actor’s classic 1995 film Spadikam also had a worldwide rerelease in 4K with minor changes made by the director Bhadran. Devadoothan, another Mohanlal-starrer is also gearing up for a rerelease, enhanced with 4K restoration and Dolby Atmos sound mixing. The reedited version of the film, directed by Sibi Malayil and written by Reghunath Paleri, is scheduled to hit screens again on July 26.