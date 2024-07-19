Shalini’s triumph at NIFFF felt like a personal victory

Speaking more on the experience of showcasing Ennennum at Neuchâtel, Santhy adds, “The screenings were well-attended with the word-of-mouth buzz increasing the audience numbers to a full house by the final presentation. We were fortunate to have an engaged audience who participated in the stimulating Q&A sessions that further opened up the themes Shalini explores in the film.”

Shalini, who debuted with the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Akam (2012), won a National award for co-writing the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020). She also served as the writer for Netflix’s true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023), helmed by Ullozhukku director Christo Tomy.

Heaping praise on Shalini’s persistence, Santhy says it was an “inspiring and extremely rewarding experience” collaborating with her. “Donning multiple hats for this film, Shalini had to battle several challenges and constraints to make this moment possible. To watch her triumph on a prestigious international platform like NIFFF felt like a personal victory,” adds the actor, while also revealing that the film is being submitted to more festivals around the world.

Ennennum had its world premiere at the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in December 2023 as part of the Malayalam Cinema Today section.