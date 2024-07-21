WATCH | 'Level Cross' trailer: Asif Ali is a reclusive railway gateman guarding Amala Paul's secrets

The makers of Level Cross dropped the film's trailer earlier tonight. The trailer hints at a complex psychological puzzle involving the characters of Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharaf U Dheen.

Amala Paul plays a psychiatrist, and Asif Ali essays the role of a grumpy railway gateman who leads a reclusive life in a barren land. On the other hand, Sharaf U Dheen is a former patient of Amala's psychiatric character.

Going by the trailer, Sharaf and Amala form a relationship at some point in the film. The trailer suggests that Sharaf's character has crossed a level too far in the relationship. It also hints at a gentle relationship being formed between the psychiatrist and the gateman, as she seems to confide in him.

Arfaz Ayub directed the film with a story and screenplay he wrote. It has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, editing by Deepu Joseph, as well as music composition and background score by Vishal Chandrashekhar. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai, Level Cross is slated for a July 26 release in theatres.

