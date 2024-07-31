Vivek Ramadevan: Pioneering celebrity management in Malayalam cinema

Could you give examples of some recent films that were effectively marketed?

I liked how Thallumala was marketed by targeting the young audience. They also released the songs in advance rather than doing all of it at the last moment. There are some movies like Palthu Janwar, which had good marketing efforts, but failed to work commercially. Recently, I liked Mandakini’s marketing as they created a noise, not common for a film with that kind of a cast.

Also, I feel Aadujeevitham was well marketed. Of course, the film had its own hype, but we also positioned it well. Many said that the film would be a huge success as people are already familiar with the book, but I always believed that if those readers are our only audience, then the film would tank. For any film, the core audience is the youngsters aged between 18-25. That’s why we called the film a ‘survival adventure’ and ‘visual spectacle’, and designed the teaser with a lot of action and energy. People used to question how it’s an ‘adventure’ and not ‘drama’, but we stuck to our beliefs. Otherwise, people would have stayed away because of its heavy, affecting content and the film would not have made such numbers.

The bigger challenge was marketing Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. Aadujeeviutham and Prithvi were still in the limelight and suddenly we had the task of introducing him in a comic caper space. Thankfully, Basil and a bunch of talents who rose to fame through social media were there, and we could play around with them for marketing.

During Mamangam, you invited journalists from across the country to visit the sets, a first such arrangement in Malayalam cinema...

Yes, it was because we believed the film had a pan-India content. The fact that it didn’t yield the desired results is different, but it helped us set up the movie in the Northern markets. And many journalists were in awe of what they saw, because it was about true history, unlike Baahubali. We also used Mammukka’s feminine avatar in the film as Vanitha’s cover. We could roll out such ideas thanks to the backing of Venu (Kunnappilly) sir. These things can happen only if you travel together with a film. That’s also a reason why I don’t take up a lot of films.

Bramayugam and Gaganachari were two unconventional films that found their target audience. What’s your take on the marketing strategies of these films?

Bramayugam had excellent marketing and PR. With the black-and-white format and Mammookka’s look, there was already a certain interest around it, but the film was still in the arthouse space. They marketed it so well that you could hardly see a negative talk about it, even after release. But Gaganachari, I feel, missed the trick. If they had spent a bit more on marketing, it had the potential to earn more.

Mumbai has a paparazzi culture, which has been used for marketing too. Is it happening in Kerala as well?

I don’t think it helps. It’s happening because the particular media is doing it for its survival. It also helps the celebrity a bit to gain visibility when they are on an upward graph. However, too much visibility can rob the charm, aura and mystery around a celebrity. The star aura remains when they are not easily accessible to you. So, I think this culture will soon become stagnant.

Do you think the hype generated by excessive marketing can be a double-edged sword, like what happened with Odiyan?

It is debatable if Odiyan’s failure is because of its marketing or the film’s overall quality. My ex-boss Shrikumar directed and marketed that film and it still remains the biggest opener in Malayalam cinema. There are many who still like that film, but had the response been unanimously positive, it would have scaled new heights. The film also endured a lot of dirty behind-the-scene issues, which affected its run. Despite all that, it was still a profitable venture and that’s majorly because of the aggressive marketing.

Are you wary of making tall claims during pre-release promotions?

Definitely, it’s important to tone down your claims because they can backfire badly. Given a second chance, Shrikumar also wouldn’t do that. We were conscious of it while promoting Aadujeevitham, but it doesn’t apply to all films. For example, a film like Gaganachari would need maximum hype to get a good opening.

Before Odiyan, there was Pulimurugan, which exceeded all expectations and became a massive money spinner...

Pulimurugan had absolutely zero marketing. I knew about the film much before its shoot started as both Kamalinee (Mukherjee) and director Vysakh were managed by us. From the script, I knew it had the potential to attract the kids. The only concern was about how the tiger’s portions would shape up, and they eventually aced it. It was also after a while that Lalettan was doing a typical mass role. All these factors came together wonderfully for that film. So the success was solely because of the product and not marketing. Even today, most Malayalam films don’t have any marketing, apart from the usual posters, teasers and trailer cuts. We have films with horrible creatives clicking because of the quality of the product.

Do you do post mortems for failed films?

Yes, I do. Pada is a classic marketing blunder. It’s a good film with an interesting star cast, but I think it was ruined by a few things done by us. Instead of promoting it as an activist film, we could have easily misled it as just another action film and more people would have come in. Post-release analysis applies only for failures. Dileep ettan once told me not to do post mortems for successful films and I still follow that.