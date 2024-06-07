Audiences judge actors based on just two films: Anjana Jayaprakash

Anjana Jayaprakash discovered her passion for acting while pursuing her college education in Coimbatore, following her stint in some short films. Initially, her parents did not take her career aspirations seriously, although they never discouraged her. In the beginning, her auditions did not go well, and she was replaced in the film Premam (2015), marking an embarrassing period in her life. However, her debut film in Tamil, Dhuruvangal Pathinaru (2016), opened many doors, prompting her to shift from Kochi to Chennai, where she had more opportunities to keep herself busy with ads and web series like Queen (2019).

Eight years after an insignificant appearance, Anjana made a significant return to Malayalam cinema through Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023), alongside Fahadh Faasil. Her refreshingly mature performance put her in the spotlight. She is now back with Turbo, featuring her in a meaty role as the female lead Indulekha, who is not in awe of its protagonist, played by Mammootty. As she is absorbing the appreciation for her assertive presence in the film, Anjana gets candid in this freewheeling chat.

Excerpts :

How did you get approached for Turbo?

Just months after the release of Pachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, I received a call from MammoottyKampany. Soon after, Vysakh sir narrated the story to me, briefing the plot in an hour. In the film, I am the heroine, but not Mammookka’s pair. I liked how my character was positioned, along with how Bindu chechi’s part was placed. The screenplay drafts kept changing until the fourth draft, which felt perfect before shooting began.