Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir to headline Puzhu-fame Ratheena’s next, 'Pathirathri'

Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir are coming together for Pathirathri, a cop drama to be directed by Puzhu-fame Ratheena. Launched officially on Monday, the film is based on a true story and is scripted by Shaji Maarad, one of the writers of Ela Veezha Poonchira (2022).

Pathirathri will revolve around two cops and a series of incidents happening on a single night in a village in Idukki. Sunny Wayne, Shabareesh Varma, and Ann Augustine essay other prominent roles in the film. It has Bramayugam-fame Shehnad Jalal wielding the camera, Sreejith Sarang on the editing table, and Jakes Bejoy handling the music.

Pathirathri is produced by KV Abdul Nazer’s Benzy Productions, the banner which previously backed films like Varthamanam (2021), Navya-starrer Oruthee (2022), and Ann’s Autorickshawkarante Bharya (2022), among others.

Meanwhile, Soubin is awaiting the release of Boban Samuel’s Machante Maalakha, also starring Namitha Pramod and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The actor also has debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Praavinkoodu Shappu and Sudani from Nigeria director Zakariya’s upcoming film lined up.

Navya was last seen in Aneesh Upasana’s Janaki Jaane, alongside Saiju Kurup.