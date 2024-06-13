First look of Arjun Ashokan’s 'Anand Sreebala' released

On Thursday, the makers of Arjun Ashokan’s Anand Sreebala unveiled multiple first-look posters of the film with a caption that reads, “A twisted tale of mystery, a common man’s quest for truth.” Scripted by Malikappuram-fame Abhilash Pillai, the film marks veteran director Vinayan’s son Vishnu Vinay’s directorial debut.

Anand Sreebala, billed as a mystery thriller, is jointly produced by Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto.

The film, featuring Arjun as the titular character, also stars Aparna Das, Sangeetha, Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Sshivada, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, Manoj KU, Krishna, Nandhu, Azees Nedumangad, Jayakrishnan, Nandan Unni and Thusara Pillai in prominent roles. It has cinematography by Chandrakanth Madhavan and music by Ranjin Raj.

Arjun’s upcoming lineup includes Arun D Jose’s Bromance, Akhil Anilkumar’s next directorial and Malikappuram director Vishnu Shashi Shankar’s Sumathi Valavu, also scripted by Abhilash.