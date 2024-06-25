1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar KV to next team up with Asif Ali

After the critically-acclaimed 1001 Nunakal, director Thamar KV is set to collaborate with Asif Ali next. The director announced the new project on Monday through social media. Sharing more about it to us, Thamar says, “It’s a feel-good drama with a survival aspect in the storyline. We are planning to start shooting in December.”

Revealing that it was director Jis Joy who helped him mount this project with Asif, Thamar adds, “Jis Joy heard the story once and suggested that it would suit someone like Asif. Though I had spoken with Asif once when he called me to congratulate for 1001 Nunakal, we didn’t discuss any potential collaborations then. It was after Jis Joy’s suggestion that I came down to Kochi to meet Asif, and from there, things soon fell in place.”

Thamar, a Dubai-based filmmaker, narrated the story of a bunch of Malayali expats with his debut film. The upcoming Asif-starrer, also scripted by Thamar, has a similar Gulf backdrop.

However, unlike 1001 Nunakal, the new film will have only established actors in the cast. Though the casting is almost finalised, their names will only be announced closer to the commencement of shoot, adds Thamar.

Asif Ali, currently on a high with Thalavan, the biggest grosser of his career, has a few other projects in the pipeline. It includes Adios Amigo, Tiki Taka, Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Kishkindha Kandam. He is currently shooting for a film directed by The Priest-fame Jofin T Chacko. The actor’s next release will be Level Cross, slated to hit screens on July 26.