I never liked stereotypical portrayals of elderly women: Leela Samson on her new film

Discussing how this role seems like a departure from many of her previous portrayals, which are distinctly urban in sensibility, she expresses that the contrary feels more comfortable for her. Alluding to her roots, she mentions, “I grew up in an ashram, so I’m at ease with the ground, dirt, or being in the fields—much like my character in this film. I may look a little sophisticated but that’s what the director wanted and it aligns with his vision of my character.”

Similar to the premise of her film debut, O Kadhal Kanmani, the trailer of Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu hints at the possibility of exploring the concept of living together, albeit with an elderly couple. She clarifies that both films are distinct and not centered around the same theme as such. “Unlike my debut film, the couple in this one is definite that they have to get married. They reach a point where Gouri teacher wouldn’t have been accepted into the village without getting married,” she explains.

When asked about the representation of elderly characters in today’s films, she believes the situation has significantly improved when compared to the past. Explaining her perspective, she states, “I wouldn’t have liked the stereotypical or one-dimensional portrayals of older women in the Indian context. It’s not my thing. I enjoy challenging roles and constantly seek to step out of my comfort zone. Unlike the common cliche of an old lady confined to home caring for her grandchildren, I’ve always been a career-oriented woman. Also, it’s crucial to recognise that the capabilities of the elderly vary from person to person, and one shouldn’t impose limitations on what they can or cannot do.”

As Leela expresses her love for acting, she also candidly admits to lacking a specific technique in approaching it. “I don’t plan or scheme anything. I simply go with the flow, bringing my accumulated experiences into each moment. Dialogue delivery is perhaps the only aspect that occasionally concerns me,” she added.

While reflecting on the major differences between acting in front of a camera and live dance performances, Leela emphasises on the greater challenge in the latter. “There is no room for a second take while dancing for an audience. Moreover, while dancing, the lines are sung by musicians, but in films, I’m the one delivering the lines. I put a lot of effort for that, which has increased my interest in learning languages.”