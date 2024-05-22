Mohanlal’s first look from Empuraan out on his birthday

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday, the makers of Empuraan, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, revealed the first look of the actor from the film. The poster features Mohanlal reprising his role Khureshi Abraam, walking ahead amidst a bunch of armed bodyguards, sporting sunglasses, while donning an all-black attire.

Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The film also stars Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar and Nandu in prominent roles, reprising their roles from Lucifer.

The technical crew of the sequel is almost the same as Lucifer’s, including cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, composer Deepak Dev, art director Mohandas, and action choreographer Stunt Silva. Tamil cinema’s leading banner, Lyca Productions, is making its Malayalam debut with Empuraan, as they back it in association with Aashirvad Cinemas.

Empuraan, which began filming in October last year, has completed multiple schedules of shooting and recently resumed its next leg of shooting in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is planned as a multilingual, with release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.