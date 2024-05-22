We didn’t shoot a single scene in Guruvayur temple: Director Vipin Das

Could you explain more about how you captured the chaos and confusion in the last 30 minutes?

We shot the Guruvayur portions for 22 days; 20 with the artists and the remaining two days with the junior artists alone. The biggest challenge was getting all the actors together, because of which we couldn’t shoot most of it in order. Say for example, if the scene involved Yogi Babu and Basil talking, with Raju (Prithviraj) watching it from a distance, Yogi Babu’s dialogue would be shot on one day, Basil’s on the next day and Raju’s reaction on some other day.

The climax sequence alone has over 3000 shots, out of which around 2000 were not filmed in order. We still had to maintain continuity by ensuring the same junior artists and props were in position for every shot. There were around 1500 junior artists each day and it needed extensive planning. We formulated clear plans for scene choreography with the script having every detail about the camera angles and movements.

We also made some last-minute improvisations, like the decision to include a song. We felt introducing each character in that final stretch would take a lot of time. So, we thought of doing it through a song. The film doesn’t have a big story, so we had to keep the audience hooked by infusing multiple interesting elements. It’s also a trick to lure them for revisits.

Coming after a film like JJJJH, wasn’t it a risk to take up a thinly-plotted film?

This is something even my team members had been asking me since the film started, well, even the day before release. But I was genuinely interested in this idea as I felt it had great potential as an entertainer. There was immense scope for me to creatively contribute and I worked extremely hard. Even JJJJH didn’t demand so much work. Had I not put in that effort, I’m sure this film would have failed. We kept working on the output till the very last minute. Most of the jokes that people enjoy now were added during the final dubbing.

Your previous films had a clear political undertone, be it caste discrimination in Antakshari or patriarchal issues in JJJH. But you seem to have played it safe in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil...

Right from the onset, we were firm on not discussing any unwanted politics in this film. We felt it wouldn’t be right if we did a film around a temple and then mocked the same community. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s beliefs. Our aim was always to deliver an entertainer.

There is also a general sentiment that the women in this film are unfairly sidelined. Some say it was odd to see Nikhila’s character dancing in the pre-wedding song when she was supposed to be anxious...

I accept those criticisms, but in this film, there is no space to address their emotions. Had we taken that route, the lack of depth in our plot would’ve been exposed. This is essentially a fun film and I didn’t want people to be diverted from that genre. Had we focused more on Nikhila’s character, the pace would’ve dropped and the comedies would’ve misfired. That’s why I tried hiding her throughout. While shooting the song, even Nikhila asked me if it would be appropriate if she danced, but I assured her it was fine. We never tried sticking to story logic because only then the long stretch of quirkiness in the climax would be effective.