Fahadh Faasil reveals he was diagnosed with ADHD at 41

The versatile Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Speaking after dedicating Peace Valley Children's Village near Kothamangalam in Kerala on Sunday, the "Aavesham" actor said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD, PTI reported.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalanghi Nights actor.

According to National Institute of Mental Health, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.

Celebrities who have disclosed they have ADHD include, most decorated American gymnast Simone Biles, the director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, American singer, songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake, former competitive swimmer Michael Phelps, actress Emma Watson and political commentator Trevor Noah.

ADHD, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. Neurodevelopmental means having to do with the way the brain grows and develops.

ADHD is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active.