Luck hasn’t always been on my side says Asif Ali

KOCHI: It was only upon entering the film industry that Asif Ali grasped the responsibility that comes with being an actor. Despite initial scepticism from his parents regarding his lack of film background, Asif persevered. Notably, he attributes his approach to acting to legendary actor Jagathy Sreekumar’s analogy, likening an actor to a bicycle ridden skillfully by a director.

“In the hands of someone who knows how to ride it, they can even perform a circus act. Others who lack the skill will fall immediately.” Apart from delivering a handful of revelatory performances over the years, Asif has also experienced his share of setbacks owing to his poor script selection, an aspect he openly acknowledges. The actor’s recent portrayal as a police officer in 'Thalavan' contrasts sharply with his previous noteworthy outings as a cop, in 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' (2022) and 'Kooman' (2022), underscoring his versatility and adeptness in playing diverse roles.

As we catch up with Asif for a candid conversation, he is occupied with absorbing all the appreciation he has been receiving since the release of 'Thalavan'.

Excerpts:

'Thalavan' is the first time where you are playing a morally upright, angry and cinematic police officer... How did it come your way?

A year ago, Jis (Joy) told me about an interesting story by two newcomers, Anand and Sarath. Shortly after, I listened to the full narration and, despite my initial reservations, I liked it. Later, once the screenplay was completed, I committed to the project after getting fully convinced about my character sketch. Many people associated with the film also contributed significantly to making the character different from any police officer I have played before, which made it easy for me to get into the skin of the character.

You’ve previously acted alongside Biju Menon in numerous films, including 'Anuraga Karikkin Vellam' (2016), where he portrayed a police officer. How was the experience this time in 'Thalavan', with you also playing a police officer but at loggerheads with his character?

Seeing Biju chettan in a police uniform is akin to seeing an elephant adorned with a nettipattam—that’s how magnificent it is to witness him in that attire. More than simply sharing the screen as fellow police officers, it was quite daring to be seen in the uniform alongside him, particularly given the contrast in our physiques. My greatest challenge in this film was, undoubtedly, matching up to his character, as he effortlessly portrays police roles. I believe the strength of the script aided me in achieving this. We filmed the movie almost entirely in scene order, and my initial scene with him was when my character, Karthik arrives to join the station where Biju chettan’s character is in charge. I felt anxious about delivering that scene, but it turned out satisfactory without much fuss. Perhaps it was due to my rapport with him as a friend over the years that it went smoothly.