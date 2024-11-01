Sthanarthi Sreekuttan confirms November release

The makers of Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, directed by debutant Vinesh Viswanth, have confirmed its release for November this year, without specifying the exact release date. The film, completed in 2022, finished its censorship formalities earlier this year by receiving an U certificate. Billed as a children’s film set against a school backdrop, it features Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Johny Antony in prominent roles. The makers have also announced that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on November 2.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is jointly scripted by Vinesh, Murali Krishnan, Anand Manmadhan, and Kailash S Bhavan, who also serves as the film’s editor. The film also stars Anand, Kannan Nayar, Sreenath Babu, Jibin Gopinath, Ajisha Prabhakaran, and Sruthy Suresh, among others. Anoop V Shylaja is the cinematographer, with the music composed by Athiran-fame PS Jayahari. Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is produced by Nishant Pillai and Muhammed Rafi MA under the banner of Budget Lab Productions.

The titular role of Sreekuttan is played by Sreerang Shine, who previously appeared in films such as Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), Hunt, Kadha Innuvare, and Marivillin Gopurangal. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity and Suresh Gopi’s Varaaham.