INTERVIEW| ‘We didn’t want to force 90s nostalgia just for the sake of it’

Can you recall any particular challenges or unforgettable moments from the process of making it a feature film?

Making our first feature was a major turning point in our careers. One of the biggest challenges during the shoot was filming in a village in Palakkad during the intense heat. The kids had to endure gruelling conditions, while we also dealt with the tensions of the ongoing pandemic. We filmed the scenes with the kids at the end of 2021, and then shot the scenes with Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese, who played the older versions of the kids, in mid-2022. Arjun and Balu joined the project after seeing the rushes of the kids’ scenes, which made a strong impression on them.

How did Lijo Jose Pellissery become involved with the film?

After completing the shoot, we showed the film to Lijo chettan, and he was impressed. He mentioned that the film had many great moments and immediately offered to present it. His heartfelt appreciation gave us a great deal of confidence in our work. Having such a respected figure like Lijo chettan, a well-established brand in the industry, supporting us has been immensely helpful in attracting audiences to the theatres.

Was there any concern about how generations beyond millennials might respond to the film? And what has been the response from Gen-Z audiences so far?

I was initially concerned about how the film would resonate with the current generation born after the 2000s. However, I’ve always believed that if a film connects with viewers, they will engage with the characters and their journey, regardless of personal relatability. True to my instincts, I’ve received positive feedback from them as well. One striking review headline from someone in this generation was, “Pallotty 90’s Kids is the 4K remastered version of the 90s (laughs).”

Are today’s children missing out on the joys of playing outdoors and finding happiness in the simple, everyday moments, as they increasingly focus on their screens and gadgets?

We can’t blame anyone for that evolution. The purpose of this film was not to argue or suggest that we were living a better life but rather to document that a life like this existed, as a visual reminder for the younger generation. Visuals have a stronger connection than stories passed down as hearsay, and we wanted to offer them a nostalgic glimpse into that world.

The original runtime of the film during its festival screenings was just over two hours, but the theatrical version is under 100 minutes...

Yes. Even the censored version we submitted for awards had a runtime of over two hours. However, for the theatrical release, we were concerned about shorter attention spans, especially with the rise of short-form content like reels on social media. Attracting audiences to theatres had become challenging, so we deliberately decided to keep the film concise, ensuring that none of the audience felt the narrative lagged. This meant cutting a few scenes that were personally significant to me, though I’m working to include them in the OTT version, like an extended cut. Most of these scenes focus on the exchanges between Kannan and his grandmother but were removed without affecting the story’s coherence. The shorter runtime also allowed us to secure better show timings.