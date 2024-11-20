First look of Jithin Issac Thomas’ new film 'Pattth' unveiled

The makers of Jithin Issac Thomas’ upcoming directorial Pattth have unveiled its first-look poster, featuring lead actors Ashik Safiya Aboobakker and Gauthami Gopan. Jithin has co-written the script with Ananthan Raju, who also served as the film’s co-director. The film has been officially selected for this year’s edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

The cast of Pattth also includes M Kethi, Cheriyakaalan, P M Aishabi, Jasmine Kavya, Divakaran Vishnumangalam, Rajan C R, Jitheesh Raichel Samuel, Prabhakaran Velur, Shelvi Pollachi, Surya S Kurup, Satheesh P Babu, Benny John, Champan Binu, Jiji Jogy, Sanju Madhav, Salu K Thomas, and Avinash Jayasree.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Subhash Kumaraswamy, editing by Anandhu Sheji Ajith, and music composed by Milan V S. It is jointly produced by Mangoes N’ Coconuts, Able Joseph, and Jithin.

Jithin is best known for his critically acclaimed feature debut Attention Please (2021), which was an official selection at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His sophomore feature Rekha (2023) earned its lead actor Vincy Aloshious the Best Actress at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.