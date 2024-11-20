'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan' postpones release

The release of Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, the directorial debut of Vinesh Viswanth, has been shifted to November 29. Initially slated to hit theatres on November 22, the makers cited a clash with multiple other releases and the lack of enough screens and showtimes as the reasons behind the decision.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan, a children’s film set in a school backdrop, has Sreerang Shine playing the titular protagonist. It is jointly scripted by Vinesh, Murali Krishnan, Anand Manmadhan, and Kailash S Bhavan, who also serves as the editor.

While Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup and Johny Antony play pivotal roles, the cast also includes Anand, Kannan Nayar, Sreenath Babu, Jibin Gopinath, Ajisha Prabhakaran and Sruthy Suresh, among others.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan has Anoop V Shylaja behind the camera and PS Jayahari composing the music. The film is backed by Nishant Pillai and Muhammed Rafi MA under the banner of Budget Lab Productions.