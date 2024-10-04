Aadujeevitham-fame KR Gokul’s Mlecchan officially launched

Aadujeevitham-fame KR Gokul’s new film Mlecchan was launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony, attended by the cast and crew, in Kochi. It is written and directed by debutant Vinod Raman Nair, with dialogues penned by Yatheesh Sivanandan.

The makers also unveiled a new poster, featuring Gokul covered in mud, while holding a gun in his right hand. The title is accompanied by the taglines, ‘The God’, ‘The Demon’, and ‘The Redemption’.

Mlecchan also stars Kalabhavan Shajohn, Guru Somasundaram, Asha Sharath, Adil Ibrahim, Hareesh Kanaran, Sruthy Jayan and Gayathri Satish in prominent roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair and editor Sunil S Pillai. Abhinay Bahurupi, one of the producers, will also handle the music for the film. It is backed by Vinod, Sinjo Ottathyckal, Ashlesha Rao, Abhinay, and Praful Helode under the banner of Sputnik Film, with Rahul Patil serving as co-producer.

Gokul portrayed the character Hakeem in the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Aadujeevitham, for which he underwent a significant physical transformation. His remarkable performance in it also earned him a Special Jury Mention in this year’s Kerala State Film Awards.