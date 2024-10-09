Rahman and Neena Gupta’s 1000 Babies to premiere on October 18

The makers of the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series 1000 Babies have announced that it will premiere on October 18. The show is directed by Najeem Koya, who also has also co-written its screenplay with Arouz Irfan.

Billed as a mystery thriller, 1000 Babies also stars Sanju Sivaram, Ashwin Kumar, Adil Ibrahim, Shaju Sreedhar, Irshad Ali, Joy Mathew, Shalu Rahim, Dain Davis, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Dhanesh Anand, and Srikant Murali.

The show’s technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music director Sankar Sharma, and editor Johnkutty. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Tamil actor Arya under the banner of August Cinema.

In addition to Malayalam, 1000 Babies will also be streamed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.