Prithviraj’s first look from Empuraan out

On Wednesday, as actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his birthday, the makers of L2: Empuraan shared the first look of his character Zayed Masood. The makers introduce him as “Emperor’s General”, referring to Mohanlal’s Khureshi Ab’raam as the Emperor. Unlike the first part Lucifer, Empuraan is expected to have extensive scenes of the two characters together.

L2: Empuraan, scripted by Murali Gopy, is currently being shot in Thiruvananthapuram, following multiple schedules both abroad and across various locations in India. Returning cast members reprising their roles from Lucifer also include Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saikumar and Nandu.

Most of the technical crew is also returning, including cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, composer Deepak Dev, and action choreographer Stunt Silva. The sequel is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas in association with Lyca Productions.

In addition to directing L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj has a slew of projects lined up as an actor.

These include Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha, Vysakh’s Khalifa, Vipin Das’ Santhosh Trophy, Nissam Basheer’s Nobody, S Mahesh’s Kaaliyan, and a film with Khalid Rahman.

Beyond Malayalam, the Aadujeevitham actor is also involved in the Hindi film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol, as well as the second instalment of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Telugu film Salaar, where he will reprise his role as Varadharaja Mannar.