Rohith VS announces teaming up with Prithviraj Sukumaran

In a recent chat with his followers on Instagram, director Rohith VS confirmed his maiden collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Rohith, known for helming films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, Ibilis, and Kala, shared that they are teaming up for a “war movie, about a king fighting his own war.” The director also added that they are hoping to go on floors late next year.

Rohith is currently working on Tiki Taka, headlined by his frequent collaborator Asif Ali. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Lukman, the film is touted as one of the biggest in Asif’s career.

Rohith, in the social media interaction, confirmed that the film will be released by mid-2025. Answering a query if Tiki Taka will also be an action film like Kala, Rohith said, “For the first time, I’m cooking something athiradi. Unlike Kala, which was unidimensional, Tiki Taka has more cinematic drama.”

Hinting at a reunion with Tovino Thomas, the director also said, “He will repay every ounce of the harm he endured (in Kala). This time as the hero.”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy working on L2: Empuraan, which has him both as the director and one of the lead actors. On the acting front, he also has various other projects in different stages of production, including Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha, Vysakh’s Khalifa, Vipin Das’ Santhosh Trophy, Nissam Basheer’s Nobody, S Mahesh’s Kaaliyan, and a film with Khalid Rahman. Prithviraj also has the Hindi film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol, and Salaar 2 with Prabhas lined up.