Yash confirms playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'

Speculation surrounding Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari’s retelling of the epic Ramayana has been confirmed by the actor in a recent interview. The upcoming film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Yash revealed that he had been in discussions with Namit Arora, from the VFX company DNEG and Prime Focus, who had approached him about the project. He added that upon further conversations, they both realised that they have the “common goal of putting a film like this on the international platform” and agreed to co-produce it alongside Arora.

The KGF actor also spoke about how he considers Ravana a fascinating character. “I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor as I really like the shades and the nuances of that particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach,” he said.

Yash is currently shooting for his next film Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, known for helming critically acclaimed films such as Liar’s Dice and Moothon.