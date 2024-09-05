Mathew Thomas-Basil Joseph starrer 'Cup' confirms release

Mathew Thomas and Basil Joseph’s Cup will be hitting theatres on September 27, as announced by the makers. The film, helmed by debutant Sanju V Samuel, is jointly scripted by Akhilesh Latharaj and Denson Durom. It also features Namitha Pramod, Guru Somasundaram, Anikha Surendran, Karthik Vishnu, Riya Shibu, Nandini Gopalakrishnan, Mrinalini Susan George, and Anand Roshan in key roles.

Presented by director Alphonse Puthren, Cup is produced by Allwin Antony and Angelena Mary under the banner of Ananya Films. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Reckson Joseph and music director Shaan Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mathew’s upcoming slate includes Dileesh Karunakaran’s Lovely, Salaam Bukhari’s Udumbanchola Vision, and Arun D Jose’s Bromance, alongside Arjun Ashokan and Mahima Nambiar.

On the other hand, Basil will next be seen in the Tovino Thomas-starrer Ajayante Randaam Moshanam, a 3D action-adventure directed by Jithin Laal, slated for an Onam release. His upcoming lineup also includes Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Praavinkoodu Shappu, Jothish Shankar’s Ponman, Sivaprasad’s Marana Mass, and MC Jithin’s Sookshmadarshini.