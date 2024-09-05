'Oru Kattil Oru Muri' gets a new release date

The makers announced on Wednesday that Oru Kattil Oru Muri will be released on October 4. The upcoming film, earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 27, features Hakkim Shah, Poornima Indrajith, and Priyamvada Krishnan in the lead roles. It is directed by Shanavas K Bavakutty, who previously helmed Kismat (2016) and Thottappan (2019).

Oru Kattil Oru Muri also stars Shammy Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Jaffer Idukki, Ganapathi, Janardanan, Swathi Das Prabhu, Prashant Murali, Vijay Kumar, Jibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Thushara Pillai, and Harishankar in prominent roles.

The film marks the comeback of veteran screenwriter Raghunath Paleri, who is also acting in the film in addition to penning it. A highly renowned scriptwriter from the 1980s and early 1990s, Paleri has written several noteworthy films, including My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami, and Vanaprastham.

Oru Kattil Oru Muri has cinematography by Eldhose George, editing by Manoj, and music by Ankit Menon and Varkey. The film is produced by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd in association with Vikramadithyan Films.