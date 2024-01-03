Asif ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen team up for 'Level Cross'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen starring in a film directed by Arfaz Ayub, a former associate of Jeethu Joseph.

On Tuesday, the makers announced its title as Level Cross. The title was unveiled with a motion poster featuring all three lead actors in the backdrop of a desert.

Another notable aspect in it is Asif’s makeover and evil smile, which hints at a negative role. Level Cross, scripted by Arfaz Ayub, has dialogues by his father Adam Ayub.

It has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, music by Vishal Chandrashekhar and edits by Deepu Joseph. Ramesh P Pillai is producing the film while Jeethu Joseph will be presenting it.

