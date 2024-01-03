Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif ali, Amala Paul and Sharafudheen team up for 'Level Cross'

Another notable aspect in it is Asif’s makeover and evil smile, which hints at a negative role. Level Cross, scripted by Arfaz Ayub, has dialogues by his father Adam Ayub.

Published: 03rd January 2024 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen starring in a film directed by Arfaz Ayub

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen starring in a film directed by Arfaz Ayub, a former associate of Jeethu Joseph. 

On Tuesday, the makers announced its title as Level Cross. The title was unveiled with a motion poster featuring all three lead actors in the backdrop of a desert. 

It has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, music by Vishal Chandrashekhar and edits by Deepu Joseph. Ramesh P Pillai is producing the film while Jeethu Joseph will be presenting it.

TAGS
Sharafudheen Level Cross

