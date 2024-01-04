Trailer of Qalb is out 

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Written and directed by Sajid Yahiya, who is best known for helming Jayasurya's IDI and Manju Warrier's  MohanlalQalb is billed as a romantic tale set in the backdrop of Alappuzha beach.

Published: 04th January 2024 11:39 AM

Qalb

A snippet from the trailer of Qalb. (Videograb)

The trailer of Qalb, the upcoming Malayalam film, was released by the makers recently on social media. The romantic drama features Ranjith Sajeev and Neha Nazneen in the lead roles.

Backed by Vijay Babu's Friday Film House, the project was initially announced with Shane Nigam as the lead, but due to various reasons, it was put on hold. Along with Ranjith and Neha, the upcoming film also stars many newcomers in key roles. Veterans Siddique and Lena are also part of the cast.

The technical crew of the Qalb includes cinematographer Sharon Sreenivas, editor Amal Manoj, costume designer Sameera Saneesh and production designer Anees Nadodi. Prakash Alex, Vimal and Nihal handle the music.

TAGS
Qalb Trailer

