A year after 'Malikappuram' release, team set to reunite for new film

However, reports suggest that a prominent industry actor will be headlining the project.

By Express News Service

A year after the release of the Malayalam film Malikappuram, the film’s director, Vishnu Sasi Shankar and scriptwriter, Abhilash Pillai, are joining forces again for a new film. It has also been learned that Deva Nanda and Sripad Yan, who played prominent roles in Malikappuram, will also be featured in the upcoming film. The makers announced the same on their social media handles.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Murali Kunnumpurath and  Sanil Kumar B under the banners of Waterman Films LLP and Speed Wing Services, and Ranjin Raj has been roped in to compose the music.Further details about the film’s cast and crew are still under wraps. However, reports suggest that a prominent industry actor will be headlining the project.

It’s worth noting that Malikappuram was Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s directorial debut, while Abhilash Pillai had previously penned Pathaam Valavu, Night Drive, and the Tamil film Cadaver. Malikappuram, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, also featured Saiju Kurup, TG Ravi, Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, and Sampath Ram, among others.

