Khalid Rahman-Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana gets a release date

Khalid Rahman’s upcoming boxing-based comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead role, will be released worldwide on April 10 alongside Mammootty’s Bazooka and Basil Joseph’s Maranamass. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday, along with the launch of the film’s second song titled 'Panchara Punch'.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is jointly scripted by Khalid and Sreeni Saseendran, with dialogues penned by Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi. Alongside Naslen, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Falimy actor Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Kottayam Nazeer, Franco Francis, rapper Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishant and Noila Francy. On the technical front, it reunites cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, the late editor Nishadh Yusuf, and composer Vishnu Vijay, the trio behind Khalid's 2022 blockbuster Thallumaala.

The official synopsis of Alappuzha Gymkhana reads, "Lost in love triangles and an identity crisis, 19-year-old Jojo stumbles into amateur boxing, where he and his misfit friends fight for college admission, self-discovery, and a knockout punch at life. A heartwarming sports comedy, this is a knockout journey of laughter, bruises, and finding one’s inner champion."

Meanwhile, Naslen has a string of new projects lined up. It includes Tharangam director Dominic Arun's untitled film, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Abhinav Sunder Nayak's Mollywood Times, the sequel to his blockbuster film Premalu and Kumbalangi Nights director Madhu C Narayanan's next.

On the other hand, Khalid has an upcoming project headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline.