Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum gets a new release date

As L2: Empuraan continues to rule the box office amidst the controversies, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and notching up several unprecedented milestones according to its makers, Mohanlal is set to return to the screens this month with Thudarum. The film, initially scheduled for a January 30 release, will now hit cinemas on April 25.

The makers, while announcing the same on Monday, shared a new poster featuring the lead actor, accompanied by the caption: “You’ve heard the whispers. You’ve felt our arrival. It’s time to drive it home.” Billed as a family drama, it is helmed by Tharun Moorthy, best known for his previous directorial ventures Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.

Tharun has also co-written the screenplay of Thudarum alongside KR Sunil. Marking a notable reunion, the film features Shobana opposite Mohanlal, rekindling their on-screen pairing after a long hiatus. It also stars Binu Pappu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Farhaan Faasil, Irshad and Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal actor Thomas Mathew in prominent roles.

On the technical front, Thudarum has cinematography by Shaji Kumar, music composed by Jakes Bejoy, and editing by the late Nishadh Yusuf and Shafeeque VB. The film is produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media.