Krishand’s next film Masthishka Maranam announced, first-look posters unveiled

On Sunday, the upcoming Malayalam film Masthishka Maranam (A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories), written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krishand, was officially announced via social media along with unveiling six first-look posters. One standout poster features a surreal, cyberpunk-inspired design depicting actor Rajisha Vijayan emerging from a VR headset worn by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju. Other posters introduce characters played by Vishnu Agasthya, All We Imagine As Light actor Divya Prabha, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Ann Saleem, and Rahul Rajagopal. It also stars Nandu, Santhy Balachandran, Zhins Shan, Manoj Kana, Sreenath Babu, Anoop Mohandas, and Jain Andrews.

Masthishka Maranam was previously showcased at the second edition of India’s Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) as part of the CinéV-CHD Market lineup, which featured 22 projects from both emerging and established filmmakers. According to the makers, the film is a mind-bending comedy thriller that follows a grieving father who enters a virtual reality memory game in an attempt to reconnect with his lost child. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Prayag Mukundan, music by Varkey, and art direction by Krishand and Alvin Joseph.

Masthishka Maranam is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vijayaka Films, in association with Krishand Films. The two production houses previously collaborated on Arun Chandu’s State Award-winning science fiction mockumentary Ganganachari.