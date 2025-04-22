Sivaprakash Interview: Ilaiyaraaja sir respects the director's vision

“When it comes to making music for the film, Ilaiyaraaja sir respects the vision of the director,” says Sivaprakash with reverence for the veteran composer, when asked about the score for the film. Peranbum Perungobamum was shot mostly in Theni, around Pannaipuram, where Ilaiyaraaja is from. “Since he is familiar with the place and the culture, the score for the film blended seamlessly with the culture that it sets out to portray.” Talking about Ilaiyaraaja, Sivaprakash mentions that “He wants his music to bring the viewers into the story. He dislikes music that has no connection to the story.” Along with composing the music for Peranbum Perungobamum, Ilaiyaraaja also wrote the lyrics for three songs. The director says that the setting of the film has a major connection to its themes. “Tamil Nadu feels like an entirely different world once you cross south of Chengalpattu. The film shows the culture and faith systems of the small villages and towns from that world,” says Sivaprakash. According to the director, the romantic thriller deals with heavy themes through the eyes of the protagonist. “In the film, we see the phases of a man’s life when he's in school, as an adult, and as a man in his forties. Peranbum Perungobamum shows the oppression faced by the man in those particular phases.” The director says he has done extensive research for the film, including filing an RTI to find out the number of honour killings cases in Tamil Nadu. “The reason the official number of cases filed under the honour killing category is less is because many cases are filed under different reasons and move forward in that direction,” he reveals.