First look of Moonwalk unveiled

The first look of Moonwalk, presented by acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery and seasoned producer Listin Stephen, was officially unveiled on Tuesday. Set against a yellow background, the poster shows a quirky group of young men walking, led by one dressed like Micheal Jackson carrying a jackfruit. The film, directed by debutant Vinod AK, is slated for release in May, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed. The project faced multiple setbacks over the years which delayed its release.

Based on true events, Moonwalk follows the story of a bunch of youngsters from a small town in Kerala during the late 80s, who inspired by the Michael Jackson mania, try to emulate his style and learn break dancing. As per the makers, the film, starring over a hundred new faces, will "transport you to the vibrant late 80s—when breakdance fever and the Michael Jackson craze swept across a generation." The film is jointly scripted by Vinod, Mathew Varghis, and Sunil Gopalakrishnan.

Moonwalk has cinematography by Ansar Shah, music by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu Joseph and Kiran Das. A video released earlier, announcing Lijo and Listin's involvement, saw them both discussing the film, with the former likening his enthusiasm for Moonwalk to the excitement he felt during the making of Angamaly Diaries (2017).