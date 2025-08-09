Sangarsha Ghadana Movie Review: A thoughtful, dark and funny take on violence

The film’s visuals are perhaps its most striking achievement. Prayag Mukundan’s cinematography uses red and blue hues almost like emotional cues. There are frames where characters are lit simultaneously in red and blue, opposing colours that mirror the Taoist principles of yin and yang, a balance of forces that defines the film’s core philosophy. The lighting does more than just set the mood. It tells a story of conflict within and without. In one scene, even an egg dish, vaguely resembling the yin-yang symbol, is framed with this visual thoughtfulness, showing Krishand’s remarkable attention to detail. Krishand’s fascination with food as a motif in Sangarsha Ghadana is another delight. Suni, aware of the precariousness of his situation, revisits his favourite dishes like someone ticking off an emotional bucket list. Whether it’s puttu and mutton at a street-side thattukada, a glass of pepper soda, or a masala dosa at a favourite joint, food becomes a way to reclaim identity and humanity amid chaosIt is a tender undercurrent in an otherwise weighty tale with dollops of dark humour.