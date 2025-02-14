First look of Basil Joseph’s 'Marana Mass' unveiled

The makers of the Basil Joseph-starrer Marana Mass unveiled the film’s first look poster on Thursday. It features the lead actor sporting a stylish new look with his orange blonde hair grabbing instant attention. He is also wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Sigma Male’ imprinted on it.

Slated to hit theatres in April as a Vishu release, Marana Mass is directed by debutant Sivaprasad. He has also co-scripted the film with Romancham-fame actor Siju Sunny based on the latter’s story. Besides Basil, it also features Siju, Anishma, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna and Babu Antony in prominent roles.

Marana Mass has cinematography by Neeraj Revi, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jay Unnithan. The film is jointly backed by actor Tovino Thomas and his brother Tingston Thomas in association with Thanzeer Salam of World Wide Films and Rapheal Pozholiparambil of Rapheal Productions.