‘I’m not sure if the word lag is correctly used today’

Chaman Chakko is only in his fifth year as an independent editor, but what defines him best is not his experience but his expertise in crafting some of the most-discussed films in recent times. It includes his debut film Kala, the blockbuster multi-starrers 2018 and RDX, last year’s hit thriller Sookshmadarshini and the most recent Identity. Chaman’s growth within a short span has been exponential, placing him among the top league technicians in town. The youngster, though, is self-effacing and feels there is still much work left to do. “I’m just starting to get work frequently,” he laughs.

Chaman’s love affair with editing started during his graduation days when he couldn’t find an editor for his short film. Learning the basics of the craft through online tutorials helped him edit short films and wedding videos. The doors to cinema eventually opened by joining Shameer Muhammed and assisting him in films like 9, Ibilis, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Forensic, etc. Chaman got his first break while working as the spot editor in Forensic. “It just fell in place. Forensic’s cinematographer Akhil George asked me if I could do the spot (editing) for Kala, in which he was also a co-producer. I eventually edited the entire film after Livingston Mathew, who was originally signed, got busy with Minnal Murali.”

Spot editing, a common sight in film sets these days, is a good experience to have, feels Chaman. Even after debuting as an independent editor, he continued to be on sets and help filmmakers with instant edits. “We do basic edits, which helps makers double-check if they have missed out anything or to shoot from some other angle. It also ensures continuity in performances, costumes, props, etc,” says Chaman, quickly adding about the flip side as well. “I was the spot editor throughout the shoot of 2018, but since I was too involved in it, I lost my sense of judgement. We knew the interval block lacked a punch, but I just couldn’t find a way out. It was only a few days before release that I used some intercuts to make the sequence more tight and gripping.”