Marco-fame Kabir Duhan Singh onboard Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban

Kabir Duhan Singh, best known for his portrayal as the antagonist in Unni Mukundan’s Marco (2024), has joined the cast of Suresh Gopi’s long-delayed 250th film Ottakomban. Directed by Mathews Thomas and scripted by Shibin Francis, the film began production recently in Thiruvananthapuram.

Billed as an emotional thriller, it features Suresh Gopi as Kadavakkunnel Kuruvachan, a character reportedly based on a real-life figure. Ottakomban is set to be shot in various locations across Kerala and Hong Kong. The film is co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Kabir made his debut in Malayalam with the Mammootty-starrer Turbo (2024).