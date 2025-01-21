'Oru Jaathi Jaathakam' set to hit screens on January 31

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s much-delayed film Oru Jaathi Jaathakam will be released on January 30, announced the makers on Monday. The film was earlier scheduled to release last year on August 22. It is directed by Katha Parayumbol-fame M Mohanan and scripted by Rakesh Mantodi, best known for penning films like Thira and Godha.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, Oru Jaathi Jaathakam features Vineeth’s Aravindante Adhithikal co-star Nikhila Vimal as the female lead. The film also stars Babu Antony, P P Kunhikrishnan, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, Sayanora Philip and Kayadu Lohar in prominent roles.

Produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra, it has Hridayam cinematographer Viswajit Odukkathil wielding the camera, Ranjan Abraham on the editing table and Guna Balasubramanian composing the music.

Last seen in his own directorial Varshangalkku Shesham, Vineeth will also be playing a prominent role in the upcoming Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba, which co-stars his brother Dhyan Sreenivasan as well. The actor-filmmaker is also set to team up with his Hridayam producer Visakh Subramaniam for the third consecutive time with his next directorial.