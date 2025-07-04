Karnataka HC overturns criminal case against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith

The Karnataka High Court annulled a criminal case against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, who faced sexual assault accusations from a man with an aspiration to become an actor in December 2012.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred at a hotel near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued the order, granting Ranjith's petition, which challenged the First Information Report (FIR). Authorities had registered the FIR under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (unnatural carnal intercourse with any woman, man or animal) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Bengaluru city police registered the FIR on October 26, 2024, after the Kerala State police transferred the complaint to Bengaluru. The actor had initially filed the complaint with the Kerala police.

While allowing the filmmaker’s petition against the FIR, the court stated that it would produce a detailed order at a later date.