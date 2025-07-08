Mohanlal announces new movie 'L365' with debutant director Austin Dan Thomas

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s next film has been officially announced, with the makers unveiling a first-look poster today. Titled L365 for now, the upcoming project will mark the directorial debut of actor Austin Dan Thomas, known for his supporting roles in Thallumaala and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.
Scripted by Retheesh Ravi, the film is being produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The poster teases Mohanlal in the role of a police officer, with a uniform hanging inside a washroom, suggesting a thriller in the making. Further details regarding the cast and release date are expected soon.
The star is currently enjoying a stellar run at the box office. His recent film L2: Empuraan, despite stirring controversy, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025, reported OTTplay. Another recent release, Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, received both critical acclaim and commercial success, crossing Rs 100 crore globally.
Looking ahead, Mohanlal has a packed slate with Hridayapoorvam set for an Onam 2025 release and Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban. He is also reported to make a cameo in Dileep’s upcoming film Bha Bha Ba. Meanwhile, his daughter Vismaya is set to make her acting debut in Jude Anthany Joseph’s next project, Thudakkam.