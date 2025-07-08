Mohanlal announces new movie 'L365' with debutant director Austin Dan Thomas

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s next film has been officially announced, with the makers unveiling a first-look poster today. Titled L365 for now, the upcoming project will mark the directorial debut of actor Austin Dan Thomas, known for his supporting roles in Thallumaala and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Scripted by Retheesh Ravi, the film is being produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The poster teases Mohanlal in the role of a police officer, with a uniform hanging inside a washroom, suggesting a thriller in the making. Further details regarding the cast and release date are expected soon.