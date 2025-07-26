Sobha Vishwanath responds to Miss Kerala Europe backlash: 'I joined in good faith'

Entrepreneur, designer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sobha Vishwanath has addressed the mounting criticism surrounding her role as a judge at the British Malayali Miss Kerala Europe 2025 pageant, following a controversial question posed during the event.

The question “Do you prefer Manju Warrier or Kavya Madhavan?” sparked significant outrage online, with many accusing the judging panel of insensitivity. Sobha, who judged the event alongside popular television host Lakshmi Nakshathra, has since clarified that the question was drafted by the organisers and not by the judges themselves.

“This was clearly an attempt to stir controversy for publicity. They've metaphorically smeared soot on our faces,” Sobha said in her statement, distancing herself and Lakshmi from the content of the Q&A round.