IFFK-select Pattth to release directly on OTT on this date

Pattth, which premiered at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) in the Malayalam Cinema Today category, will be released directly on manoramaMAX on June 6. The film is written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, best known for films such as Attention Please and Rekha. He also helmed a segment titled Pra. Thoo. Mu. in the anthology film Freedom Fight.

Pattth features Ashik Safiya Aboobakker and Gauthami Lekshmi Gopan in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Unni (Ashik), a struggling film editor in Kerala, is editing a travel vlog. It shows members of a Kenyan tribe singing a traditional song. Unni’s grandmother overhears the song, starts singing along, and claims to know the song. Intrigued, Unni and his girlfriend Anupama (Gauthami) share his grandmother’s song on social media. Realising from the comments that many people know the song, they set out to make a documentary about its origin. They travel across Kerala and interview people from various walks of life claiming to know the song. With each new person they meet, the mystery surrounding the song deepens."