Kerala Crime Files S2 Review: A worthy upgrade with stronger emotional resonance

While a lot of thought has gone into sketching the grey characters in the show, the characterisations of the protagonist, Noble, and the other policemen feel flat. That said, Noble is still not the template policeman, who will go to any extent to serve justice. In his own words, he just wants to get through the job without any complaints. A "virgin in law and order", he starts a bit shaky, but as the narrative progresses, his intuitions and findings become crucial. Aju Varghese, the protagonist in the first season, enters late in the show but still makes quite an impression. With experience, Manoj is now sharper and more refined, and the actor conveys it instantly in an interrogation scene set on the highway. The returning character is also organically tied to the narrative without bringing him back just for the sake of it.



Unlike the first season, KCF 2 is set in a contemporary setting, which means that more technology comes into play during the investigation. However, the availability of call detail records, tower locations, CCTV footage, and advanced forensic techniques often dampen the thrill of investigative stories. Fortunately, these technologies have been employed judiciously to retain the ultimate fun of seeing the policemen being challenged. In fact, one of the most exciting stretches in the show is when policing intuition and technological advancements combine to solve the mystery of a severed finger. It is a delightfully constructed high point where the otherwise sedate show becomes rousing, signifying a shift in stakes. Throughout the show, the makers also respect our intelligence, especially with how the mandatory 'connecting the dots' in the finale doesn't play out conventionally.