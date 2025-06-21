Kerala Crime Files S2 Review: A worthy upgrade with stronger emotional resonance
Kerala Crime Files S2(3.5 / 5)
Kerala Crime Files S1 opened a new chapter in Malayalam cinema by being the maiden web series to be backed by a mainstream streaming platform. Though the first season had some rough edges, it was still a thoroughly engaging investigative thriller centered around the murder of a sex worker. Come the second season, quality has only improved, both in terms of writing and execution. Returning director Ahammed Khabeer and his new writer Bahul Ramesh, who impressed with last year's Kishkindha Kaandam, together craft a tightly woven investigation story that manages to rise a few notches higher with its stronger emotional resonance.
Director: Ahammed Khabeer
Cast: Arjun Radhakrishnan, Harisree Ashokan, Indrans, Lal, Aju Varghese
Rating: 3.5/5
This time around, the cops are on the trail of cracking the mystery surrounding the disappearance of one of their own. Following a series of allegations, the entire set of officials in a rural police station in Thiruvananthapuram faces disciplinary action. Among those transferred is civil police officer Ambili Raju (Indrans), who goes missing soon after. When new SHO Kurian Avaran (Lal) and SI Noble (Arjun Radhakrishnan) take charge, they assume the missing case could be a result of work pressure-driven suicide, a disturbing trend among policemen. However, as they delve deeper into Ambili and his records, it becomes evident that a larger scheme is at play.
One of the striking aspects of Bahul's writing in Kishkindha Kaandam was how he averted overt exposition by providing information on a need-to-know basis. It worked brilliantly to hold the mystery and suspense elements throughout the narrative. KCF 2, told in a longer format, enables him further scope to keep his cards closer. While a faint picture of Ambili is sketched right in his introductory episode, where he deals tactfully with a loudmouth suspect, the surprise comes in the form of Ayyappan (Harisree Ashokan), another pivotal character in Ambili's story. The mystery over their ties is built gradually, and with the two actors in fine form, it serves as one of the most intriguing threads in the show. While Indrans has been acing such well-defined roles for a while now, Harisree Ashokan, who has also been around for a long time, finally gets a deserving part. He is wonderfully nuanced, especially in Ayyappan's attempts to break free from servitude.
While a lot of thought has gone into sketching the grey characters in the show, the characterisations of the protagonist, Noble, and the other policemen feel flat. That said, Noble is still not the template policeman, who will go to any extent to serve justice. In his own words, he just wants to get through the job without any complaints. A "virgin in law and order", he starts a bit shaky, but as the narrative progresses, his intuitions and findings become crucial. Aju Varghese, the protagonist in the first season, enters late in the show but still makes quite an impression. With experience, Manoj is now sharper and more refined, and the actor conveys it instantly in an interrogation scene set on the highway. The returning character is also organically tied to the narrative without bringing him back just for the sake of it.
Unlike the first season, KCF 2 is set in a contemporary setting, which means that more technology comes into play during the investigation. However, the availability of call detail records, tower locations, CCTV footage, and advanced forensic techniques often dampen the thrill of investigative stories. Fortunately, these technologies have been employed judiciously to retain the ultimate fun of seeing the policemen being challenged. In fact, one of the most exciting stretches in the show is when policing intuition and technological advancements combine to solve the mystery of a severed finger. It is a delightfully constructed high point where the otherwise sedate show becomes rousing, signifying a shift in stakes. Throughout the show, the makers also respect our intelligence, especially with how the mandatory 'connecting the dots' in the finale doesn't play out conventionally.
KCF 2 soars high when it goes beyond just another routine investigative series, touching serious themes like power, loyalty, and human-animal bonding. It is beautiful how Ambili and Ayyappan, who are sketched against the grain, don't consider money as a sign of power. One of them intriguingly finds power in what others owe him, whereas another aging character believes his power lies in his 'contacts'. Though these details don't get much prominence, they make the narrative layered.
Similarly, the poignant thread about human-animal bonding gives the show its much-needed emotional heft. By the end of it all, the series puts us in a rightful dilemma of perceiving who is actually 'guilty', and more often than not, that's a sign of triumphant storytelling.