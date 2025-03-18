L2: Empuraan to be the first Malayalam film to release on IMAX

Earlier when one of his followers on social media asked Prithviraj Sukumaran if Empuraan would be released on IMAX, he clarified that the film was not shot with full format lenses and that he would "like to stick to anamorphics and 1:2.8 aspect ratio for all three films of this franchise." But later, the director himself hinted about such a possibility by tweeting, "Talk about destiny and divine intervention! Modern IMAX mastering technology is a thing of wonder! Let’s see.."

With Empuraan taking the first big step, the makers stated that they are hopeful of this being the "beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema."

Empuraan, the followup to Lucifer (2019), marks the return of Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumbally. Murali Gopy has scripted the film, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and foreign actors Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney and Andrea Tivadar.