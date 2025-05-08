Samyuktha Viswanathan added to the cast of I'm Game

Samyuktha Viswanathan has joined the cast of Dulquer Salmaan's ongoing film I'm Game. She is noted for her roles in the film Oh Manapenne! and web shows like Suzhal and Sweet Kaaram Coffee. She also appeared in the viral independent song 'Katchi Sera' alongside Sai Abhyankkar. I'm Game marks her Malayalam debut.

Directed by RDX-fame Nahas Hidhayath, the film is billed as a sports-based thriller. The cast also includes Antony Varghese, Tamil actor-director Mysskin, Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir, and Kill-fame Parth Tiwari. The film is jointly scripted by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker, with dialogues by Aadarsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Jimshi Khalid, music director Jakes Bejoy, editor Chaman Chakko, action choreographers AnbAriv and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.

I'm Game is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the Wayfarer Films banner. Apart from Malayalam, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Its shooting commenced recently in Thiruvananthapuram.